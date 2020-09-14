Amazon looking to fill 100,000 positions in fulfillment, logistics network

SEATTLE, Wash. – Amazon said Monday that it’s seeking to hire 100,000 full- and part-time employees in addition to the 33,000 corporate and technology jobs it announced last week.

The company says the opportunities are becoming available in its fulfillment and logistics network as it expands its footprint in the U.S. and Canada.

Many of the new jobs are at the company’s newest fulfillment, sorting and delivery buildings.

“We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and other sites,” said Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon.

The states with the most roles available include Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The roles offer a starting wage of at least $15 per hour, and in select cities, Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses up to $1,000 to new hires.

The company says it offers full-time workers “industry-leading” benefits, including health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon’s Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

Hiring for the new roles is already underway. Interested candidates can visit amazon.com/apply to learn more and apply.

