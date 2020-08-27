Alleged sex-trafficking victim escapes by jumping out of 18-wheeler in Texas

An alleged sex-trafficking victim was able to escape her captors by jumping out of an 18-wheeler Wednesday night.

The Cisco Police Department says around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call of a female who had been seriously injured near the Flying J/Denny's on IH-20.

Police say the female injured herself after jumping from an 18-wheeler. She told officers she had been kidnapped in El Paso.

It is believed that the perpetrators were going to use the female in sex trafficking operations.

The Cisco Fire Department, Cisco EMS and DPS Troopers were also on-scene. The female was transported to a medical facility for treatment of her injuries.

The 18-wheeler is described as a green truck tractor with a white stripe and pulling a white box-type trailer. It is occupied by three men.

Another female is reportedly still in the truck and maybe in grave danger.

A statewide broadcast was issued last night by Cisco PD in an attempt to locate the truck. As of publication, there has been no contact with the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement at 254-629-1728.

This story was first reported by Sydney Isenberg at KXXV in Waco, Texas.