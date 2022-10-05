Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with family of cinematographer killed on 'Rust' movie set

Alec Baldwin and the family of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of "Rust," have reached a settlement.

Hutchins died on Oct. 21 when a gun being held by Baldwin discharged a live round. The bullet struck Hutchins in the chest and also hit director Joel Souza, who survived.

The family of Hutchins filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others involved with the production of "Rust," which was being filmed in New Mexico.

CNN reports that Matthew Hutchins, who was married to Halyna, will be an executive producer of the film and receive a portion of the profits.

Hutchins said in a statement obtained by Deadline that filming of "Rust" will resume in January 2023.

"All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work,” the statement says.

Baldwin said he is pleased with the settlement.

"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation," Baldwin stated.