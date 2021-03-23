Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Aldi, Costco among several stores closed Easter Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Peterman/AP
FILE - Customer shops the fresh produce section at the new Goodyear, AZ ALDI store on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for ALDI)
ALDI Arizona Grand Opening
Posted at 2:21 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 17:22:02-04

Several stores will close on Easter Sunday to give employees who've worked amid the COVID-19 pandemic a much-needed break.

Grocery store HEB announced that all of its stores would be closed Sunday, April 4.

Aldi, Costco, Trader Joe's, Sam's Club, and Target also announced that they would be closed on Easter Sunday, according to Retail Me Not.

If you forget something and need to run to the store, several businesses including Walmart and Whole Foods say they'll be open on Easter Sunday.

Below is a list of stores closed and open on Easter Sunday:

Closed on Easter Sunday:
· Aldi
· Costco
· Publix
· Lowe’s
· Sam's Club
· Target
· Trader Joe’s

Open on Easter Sunday:
· Albertsons
· BJ's
· CVS
· Duane Reade
· Giant
· Kmart
· Kroger
· Rite-Aid
· Safeway
· ShopRite
· Walmart
· Walgreens
· Whole Foods

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.