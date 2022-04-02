Watch
Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes

Ted Warren/AP
Travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport check the status of flights, including a few that were canceled, on displays inside a gate terminal, Friday, April 1, 2022 in Seattle. Dozens of flights along the West Coast are being canceled as Alaska Airlines pilots picket during ongoing contract negotiations with the airline. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Alaska Airlines Pilot Picket
Posted at 1:07 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 16:07:20-04

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alaska Airlines canceled dozens of U.S. West Coast flights Friday as off-duty pilots picketed in several major cities over an impasse in nearly three years of contract negotiations.

The airline says more cancellations are possible through the weekend. Alaska says more than 120 of its flights were canceled, or about 9% of its operations. About 15,300 passengers were affected.

Canceled flights included 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland, Oregon, 10 in Los Angeles, and seven in San Francisco.

The upheaval comes as air travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels and many Americans are headed on vacation for spring break.

