Alabama hospital shooting leaves 2 wounded, suspected gunman dead

CNN
8:14 PM, Mar 14, 2018

At least one person was shot on Wednesday night at the UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama.

WVTM
Two people were wounded Wednesday night in a a shooting at the UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, and the suspected gunman was found dead, police said.

Birmingham police responded to an active shooter situation and said they found two people with gunshot wounds.

During a search of the hospital, they found a suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That person has been pronounced dead.

There is no threat to the community or anyone else in the hospital, police said.