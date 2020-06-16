Menu

Airman charged with murder of federal officer at courthouse

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office
AP
FILE - This Sunday, June 7, 2020, booking photo from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shows 32-year-old suspect Steven Carrillo. The Air Force sergeant already jailed in the ambush killing of a California sheriff's deputy was charged Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the shooting death of a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a night violent protest last month. Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo was charged with murder and attempted murder in the killing of federal officer Dave Patrick Underwood, 53. He died from gunshot wounds and another federal officer was critically injured in the drive-by shooting outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on May 29. (Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jun 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-16 16:35:14-04

Federal authorities say a U.S. airman with ties to the "boogaloo" right-wing extremist movement killed a federal security officer outside a federal courthouse near San Francisco.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo was charged Tuesday with murdering federal officer David Patrick Underwood and attempted murder of another officer during a night of violent protests in Oakland on May 29.

Carrillo separately faces state charges in the fatal shooting and ambush of a Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy and the wounding of four other officers on June 6.

Carrillo is expected to enter a plea to the state charges on Wednesday.

