Airman charged with murder of federal officer at courthouse

Federal authorities say a U.S. airman with ties to the "boogaloo" right-wing extremist movement killed a federal security officer outside a federal courthouse near San Francisco.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo was charged Tuesday with murdering federal officer David Patrick Underwood and attempted murder of another officer during a night of violent protests in Oakland on May 29.

Carrillo separately faces state charges in the fatal shooting and ambush of a Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy and the wounding of four other officers on June 6.

Carrillo is expected to enter a plea to the state charges on Wednesday.