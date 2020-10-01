Airbnb invites you to stay in the underworld in Hell, Michigan to celebrate Halloween

If you have ever wanted to spend a night in Hell (Michigan), now is your chance.

An Airbnb user, dubbing himself the “Mayor of Hell,” is offering a one-night experience for Michigan residents that promises to be spooky. The listing in Hell, Michigan, is only available for three nights: Oct. 18, 21 and 24.

The cost to spend a night in Hell is $31.

“I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season,” said John Colone, owner of the Airbnb property. “And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you’ll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth—we can’t wait to show you a helluva good time!”

The home is said to contain a “Mayor’s Lair,” complete with a gothic sitting area. The rental also comes with an outdoor firepit, movie screen, and is a short bike ride away from the Hell Hole Diner.