Additional suspects charged in kidnapping plot against Gov. Whitmer

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told ABC News Wednesday that additional people have been charged on a state level in connection to a kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Nessel said she couldn't go into detail on the charges at the moment.

So far, 13 men have been accused in a domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Whitmer, bomb the Michigan Capitol building and harm local law enforcement.

Many of the defendants appeared in court this week for preliminary hearings and bail hearings.

The FBI broke open the investigation during a raid in Hartland on Oct. 7, which later revealed self-claimed militia groups from at least five U.S. cities were allegedly involved in the plot. The plan was allegedly created because the defendants were upset over the pandemic lockdown.

This article was written by Cara Ball for WXYZ.