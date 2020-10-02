Actor Rick Moranis punched, knocked to the ground in unprovoked attack in NYC, sources say

Actor Rick Moranis was punched in the head, knocking him to the ground, in an unprovoked attack on Manhattan's Upper West Side, officials said Friday.

New York City police confirmed a 67-year-old man was walking south on Central Park West near West 70th Street when an unidentified man hit him in the head with a closed fist Thursday around 7:24 a.m.

Surveillance images of a person suspected of the attack were released by police. The images appear to show a man wearing a dark-colored "I (heart) NY" sweatshirt.

Police also tweeted out the video of the unprovoked attack.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 10/1, at 7:24 AM, a 67-year-old male victim was walking southbound on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70th Street, when an unidentified male struck him in the head with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/ZvSUPjtVdp — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 2, 2020

The victim was Moranis, sources later confirmed. The beloved '80s actor is known for roles in "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," "Ghostbusters" and "Spaceballs," among others.

Moranis was knocked to the ground by the punch, and suffered pain to his head, back, and right hip, police said.

He traveled to a hospital by private means and was evaluated, according to police.

This story was first reported by Nicole Johnson and Ashley Soley-Cerro at PIX11 in New York, New York.