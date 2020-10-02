Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Actor Rick Moranis punched, knocked to the ground in unprovoked attack in NYC, sources say

items.[0].image.alt
Actor Rick Moranis, seen in a 1994 photo to the left, was punched in an unprovoked attack on the Upper West Side on Oct. 1, 2020, according to sources. Police released an image, seen right, of the man accused of the attack. (AP/ NYPD)
Actor Rick Moranis punched, knocked to the ground in unprovoked attack in NYC, sources say
Posted at 10:06 AM, Oct 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-02 13:06:08-04

Actor Rick Moranis was punched in the head, knocking him to the ground, in an unprovoked attack on Manhattan's Upper West Side, officials said Friday.

New York City police confirmed a 67-year-old man was walking south on Central Park West near West 70th Street when an unidentified man hit him in the head with a closed fist Thursday around 7:24 a.m.

Surveillance images of a person suspected of the attack were released by police. The images appear to show a man wearing a dark-colored "I (heart) NY" sweatshirt.

Police also tweeted out the video of the unprovoked attack.

The victim was Moranis, sources later confirmed. The beloved '80s actor is known for roles in "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," "Ghostbusters" and "Spaceballs," among others.

Moranis was knocked to the ground by the punch, and suffered pain to his head, back, and right hip, police said.

He traveled to a hospital by private means and was evaluated, according to police.

This story was first reported by Nicole Johnson and Ashley Soley-Cerro at PIX11 in New York, New York.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.