Acclaimed American composer Angelo Badalamenti passes away at 85

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Composer Angelo Badalamenti, widely known for his film scores that lent mysterious and ethereal moods to David Lynch's major motion pictures, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Badalamenti died "peacefully of natural causes," according to a statement by family, at an undisclosed location.

Born in 1937 in Brooklyn, New York, Badalamenti was a classically-trained student of composition, French horn and Piano. He taught music in Brooklyn while also performing as a pianist and working as a songwriter, according to his website.

Badalamenti began working with his life-long collaborator Lynch on the film 'Blue Velvet' in 1986. Initially, hired as vocal coach for actress Isabella Rossellini, Badalamenti's role on the film grew during the project. He scored the entire film and appeared on-screen for a cameo.

His film career earned him wide recognition, including Golden Globe nominations for 'The Straight Story' and 'Mulholland Drive,' three Emmy Award nominations for 'Twin Peaks,' and two César Award nominations for 'A Very Long Engagement' and 'The City of Lost Children.'

The Flanders Film Festival: World Soundtrack Awards recognized Badalamenti in 2005 with a Composer of the Year Award, then later in 2008 presented him a Lifetime Achievement Award. He was given the Henry Mancini Lifetime Achievement award in 20111 by the ASCAP Film and Television Awards.

On Monday, his family released the following statement:

The family appreciates their privacy at this time.

Long-time creative partner Lynch said on his YouTube channel Monday, simply: "Today, no music."