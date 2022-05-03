Texas Lieutenant Governor says 'abortion will be banned' if Roe v. Wade is overturned

AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has confirmed that Texas will outlaw abortion should the Supreme Court overturn Roe V. Wade this summer.

"If the leaked draft is indeed accurate, it is a great day for innocent babies in the womb," Patrick said in a statement.

The announcement comes hours after a draft opinion obtained by Politico revealed the court intends to reverse nearly 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion.

If the court does indeed overturn the landmark case, states will be set to place their own restrictions on the procedure.

In which case, Patrick says current laws will allow Texas to effectively ban abortion.

“Texas has already taken decisive action on this issue," Patrick said.

"Not only did the Texas Legislature pass the Heartbeat Bill that has already saved thousands of innocent babies since becoming law last September,

"But we also passed the Trigger Bill, which I made a top priority last session."

Last year, the Texas Legislature passed a “trigger law” that would go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, making performing an abortion a felony.

"Our Trigger Bill protects the mother from any criminal or civil penalty," Patrick said.

"If a doctor attempts an abortion, it is a second-degree felony ... if the baby dies, that doctor would face a first-degree felony."

Patrick concluded his statement by stating he will "strengthen" adoption programs in Texas and "support" families that adopt children.

He also referenced his recent "double funding" of the Alternatives to Abortion program, which provides services to expecting mothers.

This story was first reported by Joel Leal at KXXV in Waco, Texas.