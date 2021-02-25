Menu

A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral

Stew Milne/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2000 file photo, a Mr. Potato Head statue stands outside the Hasbro, Inc. headquarters in Pawtucket, R.I. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
Posted at 11:18 AM, Feb 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-25 13:18:14-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister.

Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender-neutral new name: Potato Head.

The change will appear on boxes this year.

According to Fast Company, the company will unveil the new brand in the fall.

The company announced that boxed sets that don’t present a normative family structure will also be available for purchase, Fast Company reported.

Toymakers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today.

Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes.

Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters.

And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.

Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.

In 1952, Hasbro launched Mr. Potato Head, and in 1953 launched Mrs. Potato Head.

