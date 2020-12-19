A Christmas Miracle: NY woman finds $800 mortgage payment lost in the mail

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Depew, New York, woman lost her $800 dollar mortgage in the mail last weekend. A viewer of WKBW-TV in Buffalo, New York, who saw a story offered to donate the entire $800 dollars she lost back to her.

Then, Marcia Bukowski's letter carrier came knocking on her door with the $800 payment.

"They got my money," Bukowski screams. "I've got to open it!"

All $800 had been returned to her and Bukowski said it was like a weight lifted from her shoulders.

“I did not plan any of this I swear to God," she said. "I never seen that postal lady!”

To the dozens of people who reached out Bukowski to offer her some financial help, she says thank you.

“What a relief, what a relief," she said. "You know what, a Christmas miracle did happen. Honest to God it did. This is a true miracle.”

This article was written by Jeddy Johnson for WKBW.