911 dispatcher fired for handling of call from person inside Tops during mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher has been fired for their handling of a 911 call from a person inside Tops during the mass shooting on May 14, according to an Erie County spokesperson.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on May 18 that the dispatcher acted "totally inappropriate" when taking the 911 call and was placed on administrative leave pending a hearing. The dispatcher allegedly asked why the individual was whispering and Poloncarz said one of the parties hung up and ended the phone call. The hearing took place Thursday and the dispatcher has been fired.

An Erie County spokesperson released the following statement:

“According to the Erie County Department of Personnel, the individual who was the subject of a disciplinary hearing earlier today is no longer employed as a police complaint writer for Erie County effective as of noon today.”

The firing of this dispatcher is in addition to another incident involving a different call taker who was fired for their actions during a 911 call on Sunday, May 22.

This story was first reported by WKBW in Buffalo, N.Y.