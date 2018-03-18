7 US service members killed in Iraq helicopter crash

Seven US service members were killed Thursday in a helicopter crash in western Iraq, the US military said.

Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, the director of operations for the combined task force leading the fight against ISIS in the region, said all personnel aboard the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter were killed.

The Defense Department released the names of the seven airmen on Saturday. They are Captain Mark K. Weber, 29, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Captain Andreas B. O'Keeffe, 37, of Center Moriches, New York; Captain Christopher T. Zanetis, 37, of Long Island City, New York; Master Sergeant Christopher J. Raguso, 39, of Commack, New York; Staff Sergeant Dashan J. Briggs, 30, of Port Jefferson Station, New York; Master Sergeant William R. Posch, 36, of Indialantic, Florida; and Staff Sergeant Carl Enis, 31, of Tallahassee, Florida.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that two members of the New York Fire Department were among those killed in the crash, later identified as Raguso and Zanetis.

"They are truly two of New York City's bravest -- running into danger to protect and defend others, both in New York City and in combat overseas," de Blasio said. "On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend my deepest condolences to their families, loved ones, and fellow service members and FDNY members."

The military said the crash, which is under investigation, "does not appear to be a result of enemy activity."

President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the families Friday morning.

"Their sacrifice in service to our country will never be forgotten," the President tweeted.