6 staffers setting up for Trump's Tulsa rally test positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mike McCarn/AP
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo a campaign worker hands out signs before President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jun 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-20 15:09:01-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staff members setting up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, says that “quarantine procedures” have been initiated and no staff members who tested positive will attend the event.

He says no one who had immediate contact with those staffers will attend, either.

Murtaugh says campaign staff members are tested for COVID-19 as part of the campaign’s safety protocols.

Campaign officials say everyone who is attending the rally will be given temperature checks before they pass through security.

