6 men indicted in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

AP
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. In an indictment released Thursday, Dec. 17, a federal grand jury charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer in what investigators say was a plot by anti-government extremists angry over her policies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)
Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot
Posted at 2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2020
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted six men on charges of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In October, the men were arrested in what authorities describe as a plot by anti-government extremists angry over the Democratic governor's policies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced in a statement that the indictment was handed down Wednesday.

According to an indictment released Thursday, Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, and Daniel Harris, all of Michigan, and Barry Croft of Delaware, allegedly began to plan the kidnapping last summer.

According to the indictment, they allegedly conducted surveillance of Whitmer's rural vacation home and practicing the use of firearms and explosives.

Defense attorneys have said their clients were "big talkers" who didn't intend to follow through on the alleged plan.

