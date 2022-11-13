Watch Now
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Nathaniel Ross/AP
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP)
Posted at 9:59 AM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 11:59:26-05

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say six people were killed in a collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show.

The collision happened Saturday afternoon at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed.

Videos on social media show two aircraft colliding before they both rapidly descend, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky.

Citing the Dallas County medical examiner, county Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday that six people were killed and authorities are continuing work to identify the victims.

