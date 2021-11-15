Watch
5 teens hospitalized following shooting at Colorado park, police say

KMGH
Posted at 1:58 PM, Nov 15, 2021
AURORA, Colo. — Authorities in Colorado said five teens ranging from 14 to 17 years old were taken to a nearby hospital following a shooting at a park near a high school in Aurora on Monday.

The shooting occurred at Nome Park, which is located just north of Aurora Central High School.

Police said no shots were fired inside the school, which is currently on a "secured perimeter" status.

The conditions of the five victims are not known at this time.

Police said an unknown suspect left the scene soon after the shooting.

No arrests have been reported.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated when more information becomes available.

Robert Garrison at KMGH first reported this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

