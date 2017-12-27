5-month-old baby found in trash can in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are investigating after a 5-month-old baby boy was found in a San Diego trash can.

According to police, the baby was fount near the Jamacha area in southeastern San Diego Wednesday afternoon and rushed to the hospital.

The baby is still alive, according to police, but his condition is unknown. Police have not announced how the baby was found.

The location is near Audubon Elementary School, Foodland Supermarket, and the Lomita Village shopping center.

Detectives are currently speaking with the child's parents. Police have not named any suspects at this time.