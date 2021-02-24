5.7 million Californians to receive $600 stimulus payments

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $7.6 billion coronavirus relief package providing aid to 5.7 million people.

Under the package, $600 one-time payments will go to qualifying Californians, including many who were left out of receiving federal stimulus funding.

“Regardless of your status, those who have been left behind in the federal stimulus, California is not going to leave you behind,” said Newsom.

The new bills also include $2.1 billion in grants for small businesses, $50 million of that will be set aside for non-profit cultural institutions.

For certain businesses, licensing fees will also be waived for two years.

“For two years, there will be no cosmetology, barbering licenses, there will be no fees associated with those or alcohol beverage licenses,” said Newsom.

The state detailed who is covered in the plan to receive $600 checks. Eligible people include:

Households receiving the California Earned Income Tax Credit for 2020 (typically making $30,000 or less)

Taxpayers with Individual Tax Identification Numbers (ITINs) who didn’t receive federal stimulus checks

Households with Individual Tax Identification Numbers and income below $75,000

ITIN taxpayers who also qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit will receive a total of $1,200.

Those payments are expected to go out shortly after people file their 2020 tax returns.

The $600 checks will also go out to:

Households enrolled in the CalWORKS program

Recipients of SSI/SSP

Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI) recipients.

The CalWORKS household payments are expected to go out by mid-April, while the timing for the other grants is still under discussion.

San Diego resident Norma Camero said she files taxes using an ITIN and did not qualify to receive the federal stimulus checks.

“It’s really difficult right now, but the help the governor is offering now, it’s going to help for me too,” she said.

Camero lost her husband to COVID-19 in late January. A difficult battle made worse with the lack of income as he was the sole provider for her family, but lost his job months before his fight with COVID-19.

She started a GoFundMe campaign while he was fighting for his life in the hospital. She's still struggling to pay rent and medical bills.

While the $600 check will provide some much-needed relief, she hopes more help will be on the way for people in her position.

“Too many people are out of work, and they don’t have any income like me right now,” said Camero.

This article was written by Mimi Elkalla for KGTV.