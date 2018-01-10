40-Year-Old Virgin actor deemed suitable for parole, 10 years after brutally stabbing ex-girlfriend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An actor who stabbed his ex-girlfriend almost two dozen times near San Diego in 2010 was found suitable for parole Tuesday.

A jury convicted Shelley Malil seven years ago of stabbing Kendra Beebe 23 times with a large kitchen knife in San Marcos. He has served about 9 years of a 14-years-to-life sentence.

"I have permanent injuries and the emotional pain is always going to be there,” Beebe said at the time.

Beebe has since moved away from California, but she traveled to San Diego to testify in Malil’s parole hearing by teleconference.

Malil had a supporting role in the movie “40 Year Old Virgin”.