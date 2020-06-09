Menu

4 'Vanderpump' cast members fired over race-related comments

AP
In this combination photo, Stassi Schroeder attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Nov. 11, 2019, left, and Kristen Doute arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pitch Perfect 3" on Dec. 12, 2017. Schroeder and Doute are among four cast members of the Bravo TV series "Vanderpump Rules" who will not be returning for another season of the series. It was revealed last week that Schroeder and Doute had reported a former African American coworker, Faith Stowers, for a crime she had nothing to do with. Stowers appeared on two seasons of “Vanderpump.” (AP Photo)
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jun 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-09 17:24:28-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Four cast members are not returning for another season of Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" after past race-related comments have surfaced.

Bravo released a statement Tuesday confirming that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not return to the reality series.

"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules."

It was revealed last week that Schroeder and Doute had reported a former African American coworker for a crime she had nothing to do with.

Boyens and Caprioni were let go over tweets that contained racial slurs.

The show follows the personal lives of current and former employees of former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump's Los Angeles restaurants.

