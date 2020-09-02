Menu

3D videos show extensive damage done to business after Hurricane Laura

Posted at 10:40 AM, Sep 02, 2020
Residents in states hit by Hurricane Laura continue the long recovery to restoring their homes and businesses destroyed in the Category 4 storm.

The death toll from Hurricane Laura has risen to 19 people across Louisiana and Texas.

Power and water outages were widely reported in the hardest-hit areas, and it is expected to take weeks before the outages are restored.

One of the places hit by the storm was Orange, Texas. Strong winds destroyed buildings, downed power lines and uprooted trees.

Resident Robert Matthews is an employee at Mowers, Tractors Inc. in Orange. While surveying the damage, he found the company’s storage building was completely destroyed in the hurricane.

Click through the video below to tour the damage done to the business and the surrounding area.

This video shows the damage near the city county building.

Video courtesy of Scripps National photographer Peter Lipomi.

