34th Annual Candlelight Vigil held in honor of fallen officers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGUN) — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) is holding a candle light vigil in honor of National Police Week.

This nonprofit engraves hundreds of officers' names who died in the line of duty onto the walls of a memorial in Washington, D.C.

Over 22,600 fallen officers have had their names etched into it, with 619 receiving the honor this year.

NLEOMF officials say the candlelight vigil is held between 4th and 7th Streets and Madison and Jefferson Drives, starting at 5 p.m.

However, anyone can watch it virtually:



The memorial fund's goal is to make sure fallen officers are remembered for generations to come.

Those involved also want to provide a place where those affected may spend a quiet moment and respect their loved ones.