Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

3 dead, 10 injured in tornado near Wilmington, North Carolina

items.[0].image.alt
Emily Flax/AP
A damaged vehicle sits among debris after a deadly tornado tore through Brunswick County, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. North Carolina authorities say multiple people are dead and others were injured after a tornado ripped through Brunswick County, leaving a trail of heavy destruction. (Emily Flax/Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Tornado Wilmington, North Carolina
Posted at 6:19 AM, Feb 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-16 08:23:13-05

WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after a tornado ripped through Brunswick County, leaving a trail of heavy destruction.

Officials say the tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near Grissettown in the Ocean Ridge Plantation Community, destroying homes, downing powerlines and snapping trees in half.

Brunswick County Emergency Management says people were trapped in homes.

Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram says searches for missing people were underway and will increase during the day. He’s asked people to avoid the area while crews work to clear the streets and search for victims.

The tornado struck North Carolina the same day that winter storms blew across parts of the South and Midwest, killing at least five people and leaving millions without power.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!