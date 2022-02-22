3 cops' trial in Floyd killing heads to closing arguments

The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights is headed to closing arguments.

Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are accused of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care on the day he died in Minneapolis as a fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the pavement with his knee for about 9 1/2 minutes.

Thao and Kueng are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.

The judge and attorneys have indicated closing arguments could take almost the whole day Tuesday.

The jury will get instructions from the judge before deliberations begin.