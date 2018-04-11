$2M worth of meth found in Disney figurines in the Atlanta area

Near Atlanta, the Drug Enforcement Administration found roughly $2 million worth of meth hidden inside 500 wax Disney figurines, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The drugs were concealed inside Winnie the Pooh, Donald Duck, Pluto and other Disney characters.

According to the DEA, the meth originated from Mexico and was destined for Atlanta.

Another load containing ceramic figurines was also found, but is believed to have been intended as a decoy.