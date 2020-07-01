Menu

21 Savage launches free online financial program for youth

Invision
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020 file photo, 21 Savage attends the Tom Ford show during NYFW Fall/Winter in Los Angeles. The rapper will be launching a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner announced his new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative on Wednesday. His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free Wi-Fi and tablets for underserved inner-city students. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jul 01, 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper 21 Savage says he will launch a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy winner announced his new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative on Wednesday.

His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free WiFi and tablets for underserved students in the city.

21 Savage says he wants to empower youth to manage their money.

His program will work with mobile banking service provider Chime and EverFi, an education technology platform.

The rapper launched his Bank Account program in 2018 to teach financial literacy to teenage students across the United States.

