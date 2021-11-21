2 missionaries from US organization freed after being kidnapped in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Christian Aid Ministries confirmed Sunday that two of the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti last month have been freed.

“We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released. We praise God for this! Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for,” the organization said in a statement.

The organization, based in Holmes County, Ohio, said it could not provide or confirm the names of those released at this time.

“We encourage you to continue to pray for the full resolution of this situation,” the organization said. “While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held. Continue to lift up the remaining hostages before the Lord.”

Sixteen Americans and one Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti on Oct. 16 by the 400 Mawozo gang after they had built an orphanage.

The news comes after Ohio state Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus, a Republican, introduced a resolution in Columbus calling on the president and Congress to take hasty action to bring those missionaries home safely.

“You know, it's been 31, 32 days since they've been captured, and that's just too long. We've got to act, we've got to do something, we've got to bring these folks home,” Stoltzfus said.

This story was originally published by Kaylyn Hlavaty on Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland.