150 million consumers expected to shop on Saturday

Saturday is expected to be quite busy at retailers and malls across America, according to the National Retail Federation. While that is probably not a surprise given Christmas is less than a week away, the fact that this year’s “Super Saturday” is expected to be busier than 2019 might come as a surprise given the pandemic and higher unemployment this year.

What likely doesn’t come as a surprise is more Americans are planning to shop online this weekend. Here is how consumers plan to shop this weekend:

52% online

30% department stores

20% discount stores

17% electronic stores

The National Retail Federation remains optimistic that 2020 will be a good holiday season for retailers. The NRF says that it expects retail sales to be up this year from 3.6% to 5.2%.

“While traditionally a popular item, it’s clear that the pandemic has impacted ‘gifts of experience’ this year,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “With continued uncertainty around gatherings and out-of-home activities, we saw the biggest decline in plans to gift an experience among those ages 35 – 44 but the under-25 cohort also saw a significant dip.”

