14-year-old girl first reported US death from Hurricane Laura

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gerald Herbert/AP
A truck and Interstate 10 sign is seen on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 7:12 AM, Aug 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-27 10:14:53-04

As residents of Louisiana wake up and step outside the assess the damage from Hurricane Laura, there is already word of a young death from the storm.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he’s received report of the first US fatality from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana, a 14-year-old girl who died when a tree fell on her home.

The governors of Louisiana and Texas say search and rescue teams are still looking, but so far they have not found widespread fatalities.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is crediting the evacuations of thousands of people for preventing deaths in Texas. Edwards says they are only beginning to assess the damage.

Both governors say the storm surge appears to have been not as bad as they feared.

Abbott said the hurricane’s storm surge hit the east Texas communities of Port Arthur, Beaumont and Orange “pretty hard” overnight and the eye of the hurricane has continued to move about 100 miles north along the Texas-Louisiana state line.

Hurricane Laura hit the US after doing significant damage in the Caribbean and taking the lives of nearly two dozen people. The storm gained strength over the Gulf of Mexico, and hit the Louisiana coast around 1 a.m. CT Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

