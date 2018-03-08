14-year-old boy posed as deputy in California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy conducted an false investigation in Victorville, California in an SUV with emergency lights and a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department uniform, investigators said.
Deputies said the boy pulled the Ford Explorer with red and blue lights into the driveway of a home Monday about 6 p.m.
The boy, who was wearing a uniform with a firearm in the belt holster, went to the front door and said he was there to investigate a domestic disturbance.
The homeowner said there was no problem and no one at the home had called for help. According to deputies, the boy tried to open the door but the homeowner had locked it. The boy left and the homeowner called law enforcement.