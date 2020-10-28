125th Boston Marathon postponed 'until at least the fall of 2021' due to pandemic, organizers said

The Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday that next year's Boston Marathon would be postponed "until at least the fall of 2021.”

The race, which typically occurs on the third Monday in April, won’t happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With fewer than six months until Patriots’ Day and with road races prohibited until Phase 4 of the Massachusetts reopening plan, we are unable to host the Boston Marathon this coming April,” said Tom Grilk, C.E.O. of the B.A.A said in a press release. “By shifting our focus to a fall date, we can continue to work with stakeholders to adjust the in-person experience for runners and supporters alike. Prioritizing the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members, we continue to assess all elements of the race, including a potential reduced field size or a weekend date.”

Organizers said they are working with government officials and COVID-19 Medical & Event Operations Advisory Group members to see when the 125th Boston Marathon can happen.

The B.A.A. said they would announce a new date by the end of the year.

This year’s marathon was held virtually back in September.