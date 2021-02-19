12 million still under boil orders in Texas as weather crisis impacts every aspect of life

While the number of people without power in Texas continues to drop, there are still nearly 200,000 homes and businesses in the state that are still without power nearly five full days after winter storms knocked large swaths of the grid offline.

The 189,000 still without power have gone five consecutive days without heat in some of the coldest temperatures the state has ever seen. And while the National Weather Service reports that “widespread low temperature records may be broken tonight,” the crisis in Texas is only just beginning.

The historic cold, coupled with a lack of power, has caused the sewer infrastructure throughout the state to crumble. Nearly 12 million Texas remain under a boil order, as cracked pipes and inoperable sanitation stations have contaminated the state’s water supply.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, 520 public water systems are currently under boil orders, affecting 11.9 million people.

The crisis has touched nearly every aspect of life in the Lone Star State. The New York Times reports that hospitals are running low on resources and taking on more patients — an emergency on top of a global pandemic.

“We’re hauling in water on trucks in order to flush toilets,” Roberta L. Schwartz, an executive vice president and the chief innovation officer at Houston Methodist, told the New York Times.

In San Antonio, CNN reports that grocery stores are struggling to keep shelves stocked with food.

"We're able to get enough to get by ... but the grocery stores, most of them shut down," Claudi Lemus told CNN. "And when we tried the few that are open, you have to stand in line for 20-30 minutes at a time, and then you just go in and get whatever is available, because stores are (largely) empty."

President Joe Biden reportedly held a call with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott regarding the situation on Thursday night. Biden declared a Federal Emergency Declaration in Texas on Sunday night.

Abbott on Thursday called the response by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas — the state’s power regulation body — “unacceptable” and promised an investigation into the matter.

"They said 5 days before the storm hit, the head of ERCOT said, 'we are ready for the cold temperatures heading our way,' ... They assured the public there would be enough energy to meet peak demand this winter," Abbott said. "Texans deserve answers about how these shortfalls occurred."

