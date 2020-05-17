Menu

12 Los Angeles firefighters recovering after explosion

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a structure fire that injured multiple firefighters, according to a fire department spokesman, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Posted at 2:52 PM, May 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-17 17:53:03-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eight firefighters remain hospitalized after an explosion at a hash oil manufacturer in Los Angeles Saturday evening.

Two were firefighters listed in critical condition Sunday, but all are expected to survive.

Fire Capt. Erik Scott says “one significant explosion” shook the downtown neighborhood.

The blast injured a dozen firefighters including some who ran out onto sidewalks, where they tore off their burning protective equipment including melted helmets.

Scott described the business where the explosion occurred as a maker of “butane honey oil.”

Butane, an odorless gas, is used to extract the chemical THC from cannabis to create a highly potent oil.

