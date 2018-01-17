12-foot python found on dock in Siesta Key, Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.-- A homeowner in Siesta Key found a 12-foot reticulated python near his dock.

Joe Volpe said his neighbor called to warn him about the large reptile. At first, he thought his neighbor was exaggerating. But when he got home, he saw the snake's large size for himself.

"I watched him for about 15 minutes and no real movement. I got the pole from the pool and pulled him out of the water and laid him out here on the stones" said Volpe.

He thinks the python was stunned by the cold. With the sun on the reptile, it started to move around and that's when Volpe put the snake in a trash can and called a wildlife trapper.

The trapper said the snake was likely someone's pet and illegally let go. He said the snake had a few cuts on it and was underweight.