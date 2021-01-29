11 soldiers injured after ingesting 'unknown substance' at Fort Bliss, Army says

FORT BLISS, Texas — The U.S. Army says 11 soldiers were injured Thursday after ingesting an “unknown substance” during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss.

Two of the soldiers are listed in critical condition as a result of the incident at the southwest post, according to a statement from Lt. Col. Allie Payne

All members involved in the incident are under the observation of medical professionals, officials say.

Fort Bliss Public Affairs told CNN that medical professionals are working hard to attend to the injured and provide available aid.

The incident is under investigation. Officials say no other details are available at this time, but updates will be provided once available.

Fort Bliss is located along the border of Texas and New Mexico. Its headquarters is in El Paso.