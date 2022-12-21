11 locations of Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws

LINDON, Utah — Federal officials announced that Tuesday that a Utah-based cookie company was found to have violated child labor laws at 11 locations in six states.

In a news release, the U.S. Department of Labor said that a federal investigation found that Crumbl Cookies allowed employees as young as 14 years old to work longer and later than the law allows. Other violations involved allowing young workers to operate ovens or machinery considered hazardous in violation of labor laws.

The violations affected 46 employees at locations in California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Utah and Washington, the agency said.

Those in violation received fines that totaled nearly $58,000.

“Employers must ensure that part-time employment does not jeopardize the safety or education of young workers,” explained Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell in Dallas. “It is the responsibility of every employer who hires minor workers to understand child labor laws and comply with them or potentially face costly consequences.”

Whether the school is in session or not, 14- and 15-year-old workers cannot work more than eight hours a day or 40 hours a week, or before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m., except during summer months, the agency said.

Those under 18 years old cannot work in positions considered hazardous by child labor laws.

Founded in 2017, Crumbl has more than 600 locations in 47 states.

According to the agency, more than 3,800 minors were employed in violation of child labor laws this year, which is up 37% from the previous year.

Laura Polacheck at KSTU first reported this story.