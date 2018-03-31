Fair
Sarasota County homeowner gets the surprise of a lifetime to find a 11-foot gator in the backyard pool Friday night, March 30.
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - Feel like taking a late night swim in your backyard pool? Finding a giant gator beat you to it is not want you want to see.
A homeowner in Sarasota, Florida got the surprise of a lifetime when an 11-foot gator was discovered taking a late Friday night dip on the lanai.
Sarasota County sheriff's deputies and a gator trapper were contacted to remove the gator.
The gator didn't immediately want to go.
After a short struggle, the gator gave up and was taken away quietly.