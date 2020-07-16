Menu

10-year-old killed, 2 teens hurt in New Orleans gunfire

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyriann Mathieu will reportedly pay for the 10-year-old's funeral
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-16 14:13:36-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a 10-year-old child has been killed and two teenagers wounded by gunfire.

Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says police responding to shots being fired Monday afternoon found the three victims.

A girl described as about 15 or 16 and a boy, age 13 were wounded.

The 10-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.

What led to the shooting is unknown.

During a news conference, Ferguson said he is "pleading" for anyone in the community with information on the shootings to come forward.

Ferguson said police so far have learned the victims were standing along a street in New Orleans' 7th Ward when they were approached by people who began shooting at them.

According to the Kansas City Star, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will pay for the victim's funeral.

Per Nola.com, the child will be buried on July 31, which would have been his birthday.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

