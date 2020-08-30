Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Paula Bronstein/AP
A man is treated by medics after being shot during a confrontation on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Fights broke out in downtown Portland as a large caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump drove through the city, clashing with counter-protesters. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash
1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash
1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash
1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash
1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash
1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash
1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash
Posted at 7:59 AM, Aug 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-30 13:42:30-04

Police say one person was fatally shot in Portland, Oregon, as Black Lives Matter protesters and people from a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters clashed in the streets.

It wasn’t clear if the shooting Saturday night was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters in the city’s downtown.

Police say the caravan had left the area about 15 minutes before gunshots rang out.

Oregon’s largest city has been the site of nightly protests for three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Trump referenced the city in a speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson