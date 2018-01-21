'Saturday Night Live' mocks President Trump's physical exam

Even without Alec Baldwin's President Trump, "Saturday Night Live" still found a way to mock the commander in chief.

The NBC variety show opened its episode Saturday night with Aidy Bryant's White House press secretary Sarah Sanders greeting the press corps by first mentioning Saturday's Women's March.

"A million women strong out there to celebrate the President's first kick-ass year in office," Bryant's Sanders said. "We did it, girls!"

Bryant's press secretary then brought on White House doctor Ronny Jackson, who was played by Beck Bennett, to give the results of Trump's latest physical exam.

"This is the President's unbiased, 100 percent accurate health assessment. At the time of examination, the President was 71 years and seven months young, his resting heart rate was a cool 68 BPM, his weight a very svelte 239 pounds, he has a gorgeous 44 inch Coke bottle waist," Bennett's Jackson said. "His height is 75 inches with legs that ... well, they seem to go on forever."

Bennett's Jackson then said that it was in his "expert medical opinion" that the President has "a rockin' bod with a perfect amount of cushion for the pushing."

"I'm telling you, this hunk is healthy enough to be president for at least another 10 to 20 years, easy," he said.

Bennett doctor also said that "We did do a cognitive exam at the President's request and he passed it with flying colors. Almost no hints."

Bryant's Sanders jumped in after Bennett's Jackson ended explaining the results by saying, "The President has passed every exam we gave him" including "the physical exam, mental exam, the Tide Pod challenge."

She then said that the administration now had to deal with other things like a government shutdown before saying the show's opening catch phrase, "Live from New York ... It's Saturday Night!"