'Bridgey McBridgeface' will exist for 1 day

8:39 PM, Jan 27, 2018
More than 5,400 people signed a petition to name the new Murfreesboro bridge over Broad Street “Bridgey McBridgeface” and it's going to happen – at least ceremonially for one day.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Bridge over Broad was a project 20 years in the making and cost nearly $23 million, and when city officials in Murfreesboro, Tennessee asked for naming suggestions, hundreds of people filled out a survey requesting it be named "Bridgey McBridgeface."

A survey was issued online by the city where people could enter their suggestions on names.

At a City Council meeting Thursday, Mayor Shane McFarland said since around 5,400 people suggested the name, he has agreed to issue a proclamation that will name the bridge "Bridgey McBridgeface" for one day. That date has not been released.

Also during the meeting, City Council members discussed the naming of various locations and places around town. They talked about the importance of discussion when it comes to the naming of each and added they should choose names that honor city leaders and those they wish to remember in the community for their contributions to Murfreesboro.

