WhiteHouse.gov, official Twitter accounts transfer to Biden administration

At noon ET Wednesday January 20, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris became the political leaders of America. At exactly that time, the official WhiteHouse.gov website and Twitter accounts associated with the Executive Branch flipped over to the new administration.

The official Twitter accounts for the administration are: @POTUS, @WhiteHouse, @FLOTUS, and @VP. They are reserved for official government use by the current administration, whoever is in office at the time.

In a change from the last transition, from President Obama to President Trump in 2017, the official presidential Twitter account, @POTUS, did not retain the followers already following the account. Twitter announced earlier they would not transfer over the followers when they transferred the account.