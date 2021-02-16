White House to hold first briefing since Ducklo resignation, Trump acquittal

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold her daily briefing on Tuesday — the first she’s hosted since a member of her press shop resigned in controversy over the weekend.

Deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo announced his resignation on Saturday, a day after Vanity Fair published a story about his attempts to kill a story by a Politico reporter who was working on a story about Ducklo’s romantic involvement with another White House reporter.

Vanity Fair reported that Ducklo made misogynistic remarks to the Politico reporter and promised to “destroy” her if she published the piece.

The White House initially suspended Ducklo for one week without pay on Friday prior to Ducklo’s resignation.

In a statement last week, Psaki said the White House staff strives every day to meet standards that are set by President Joe Biden by "treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions."

Ducklo’s resignation was the first by a White House staffer in Biden’s early weeks as President.

Psaki’s briefing is also the first since the Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of an impeachment charge of inciting the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Biden and the White House have mostly sidestepped questions regarding the impeachment trial, choosing instead to push for the passage of a COVID-19 stimulus package and messages of unity.

The briefing also comes hours before Biden will travel to Milwaukee for a town hall event. That event will air on CNN this evening at 9 p.m. ET.

