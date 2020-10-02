Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational Politics

Actions

Vice presidential debate still on for Wednesday night, commission says

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Julio Cortez/AP
Banners hang from the outside of Kingsbury Hall ahead of the vice presidential debate between Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Vice presidential debate still on for Wednesday night, commission says
Posted at 11:57 AM, Oct 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-02 14:58:37-04

The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris next week will go on as scheduled after President Donald Trump, the First Lady, and others have tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

An official with the Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed that no changes are anticipated to the Wednesday night debate in Salt Lake City. Both Pence and Harris underwent tests for the coronavirus on Friday and tested negative.

Pence’s physician said in a memo that the vice president was not considered a “close contact” of anyone infected with COVID-19 and was not required to quarantine.

“Vice President Mike Pence remains in good health and is free to go about his normal activities,” said Navy Lt. Commander Dr. Jesse Schonau in a statement.

The one debate between the vice presidential candidates will take place Wednesday in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah. It will be moderated by Susan Page, the Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.