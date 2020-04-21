Menu

United Auto Workers union backs Democrat Biden for president

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this March 15, 2020, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden, participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., not seen, at CNN Studios in Washington. This may be the best of times politically for Biden, who won three massive endorsements over the last week, none bigger than former rival Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Posted at 2:31 PM, Apr 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-21 17:31:52-04

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden for President.

The roughly 400,000-member union says in a statement Tuesday that the nation needs stable leadership with less acrimony "and more balance to the rights and protections of working Americans."

The union says Biden has committed to reining in corporate power over workers, encouraging collective bargaining, and making sure workers get the pay, benefits and protections they deserve.

The UAW also says Biden has committed to expand access to affordable health care.

