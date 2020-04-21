United Auto Workers union backs Democrat Biden for president

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden for President.

The roughly 400,000-member union says in a statement Tuesday that the nation needs stable leadership with less acrimony "and more balance to the rights and protections of working Americans."

The union says Biden has committed to reining in corporate power over workers, encouraging collective bargaining, and making sure workers get the pay, benefits and protections they deserve.

The UAW also says Biden has committed to expand access to affordable health care.