Trump takes salesman's pitch to Davos

President Donald Trump put on his salesman's hat on Friday during his address to a den of the world's power players, hailing America's economic success from his first year in office but did not address the bombshell report that he had tried to fire the special counsel investigating him.

"I believe in America. As President of the United States, I will always put America First. Just like the leaders of other countries should put their countries first. But America First does not mean America alone," Trump said.

Trump did not address the elephant in the room -- the report that he tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in June amid his intensifying Russia investigation -- during his Davos address. Trump was only to be deterred from firing Mueller when his White House counsel threatened to quit if he followed through, The New York Times reported Thursday night.

Presidents often use foreign travel to distract from controversy back home, and in Davos, Trump sought to shine a spotlight on the booming US economy. But the Russia probe, which has clouded his presidency, remains front-of-mind for many in the well-read crowd here.

Trump also declared America "open for business" and insist that conditions for business in the United States have never been stronger.

He proclaimed that policies must be focused on improving conditions for "forgotten people," a theme he campaigned upon as a presidential candidate.

"When people are forgotten, the world becomes fractured," he said. "Only by hearing and responding to the voices of the forgotten can we create a bright future that is truly shared by all."

Executives, entrepreneurs and political leaders gathered at this mountainside village have been awaiting Trump's remarks to the World Economic Forum with a sense of dread, fearing he'll use the platform to shame global elites in the same manner he railed against them during his populist presidential campaign.

But the President instead touted the commercial benefits of his "America First" agenda -- a climate of competitive taxes and relaxed regulations -- more than dwelling on the philosophical aspects of his American First mantra.

It was a prelude, of sorts, to part of the President's first State of the Union address next week in Washington.

An honest discussion on trade was not featured in the speech, including how withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership has left the United States on the sidelines as the role of China and other countries rise. Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used his appearance at Davos to announce the finalization of the TPP agreement -- without the United States.

The speech echoed the same message the President delivered personally over dinner on Thursday to a small audience of European business executives in Davos that he is trying to encourage to increase their investments in the US.

The speech was also a far cry from the highly critical Davos message that Trump and many campaign advisers -- like one-time chief strategist Steve Bannon -- often espoused during his bid for office.

Trump and his aides anticipated a wary welcome to Davos by the businessmen and political leaders who flock annually to this snowy town. But instead of outright scorn, Trump was greeted by certain fascination when he strode into the Congress Center to begin meetings on Thursday.

Flocked by camera-wielding participants, Trump declared he'd already been given a warm welcome to the summit.

Trump depart shortly after delivering his address and is expected back in Washington by nightfall.